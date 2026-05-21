Jalen Williams Injury: Viewed as day-to-day
Williams (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The star forward left Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio due to a left hamstring injury, and he's set to undergo treatment. It sounds like Williams has a chance to be available for Game 3 on Friday, but it's still unclear if he's dealing only with soreness or another strain. If he's unable to gut it out Friday, Isaiah Joe, Jared McCain and especially Ajay Mitchell would all be candidates for increased roles.
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