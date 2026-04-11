Jalen Williams Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Williams will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale, marking his second consecutive absence due to right hamstring injury management. However, the star forward should be able to return for the playoffs. With Oklahoma City set to be shorthanded Sunday, Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer and Payton Sandfort should all see increased run once again.
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