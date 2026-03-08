Jalen Williams Injury: Won't play Monday
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Williams is still recovering from a right hamstring strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The star forward is expected to be re-evaluated in the near future, though he can be considered doubtful for future contests until Oklahoma City offers an update on his progress. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Boston.
