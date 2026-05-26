Jalen Williams Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams will miss a third consecutive contest after aggravating his left hamstring injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in Thursday's Game 6 in San Antonio. Cason Wallace could get the starting nod once again due to Williams and Ajay Mitchell (calf) being sidelined, though Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are all candidates for increased playing time.