Jalen Williams Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will miss a third consecutive contest after aggravating his left hamstring injury, and his next opportunity to suit up will come in Thursday's Game 6 in San Antonio. Cason Wallace could get the starting nod once again due to Williams and Ajay Mitchell (calf) being sidelined, though Jared McCain, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are all candidates for increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 224 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, May 224 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More