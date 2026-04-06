Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams Injury: Won't play vs. Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Williams will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set due to right hamstring injury management, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Clippers. With the star forward sidelined, Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell are candidates to step into the starting five, while Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins could see increased playing time.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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