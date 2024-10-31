Jalen Williams News: All around performance in win

Williams put up 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and a block in Wednesday's 105-93 win over the Spurs.

While Williams' was not particularly efficient from the field Wedensday night, he found other ways to contribute by stuffing the stat sheet, tying his season high in assists (8) and setting his season high in steals (4). As one of the Thunder's top players, Williams will likely be able to increase his offensive production as the season progresses, but it is worth noting that his value comes from more than just his ability to score (averages of 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks to start the season).