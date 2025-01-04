Jalen Williams News: Another all-around effort Friday

Williams registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Knicks.

This was the fourth straight game in which Williams recorded at least two tallies in four of the five major categories, and he continues to thrive as the Thunder's second-best offensive weapon behind Shai GIlgeous-Alexander. His all-around ability certainly boosts his fantasy upside, and the numbers back him up as an above-average scorer as well. He's averaging 18.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game over his last 10 contests.