Jalen Williams News: Available for Game 1
Williams (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.
Williams has missed the last six games due to a left hamstring strain, but he will make his return Monday. In two postseason appearances this season, he has averaged 20.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.0 minutes per contest. It remains to be seen whether he will face any limitations, but he has described himself as "healthy" ahead of Game 1.
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