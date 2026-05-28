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Jalen Williams News: Available for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:21pm

Williams (hamstring) is available for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Spurs, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams tweaked his hamstring in Game 2 and didn't suit up for the last three games of the series. However, after going through his usual pregame routine, he will return for Game 6, likely moving Jared McCain back to the bench.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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