Jalen Williams News: Best game of season Wednesday

Williams finished Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Nuggets with 29 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 36 minutes.

The Thunder came up short in a back-and-forth contest against the Nuggets, but Williams did everything he could to avoid that outcome. He posted season-high marks in points, rebounds and assists while also notching multiple steals for the sixth contest in a row. Williams has scored at least 20 points in three of his previous four appearances and is averaging a robust 22.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game since the beginning of November.