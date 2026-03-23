Jalen Williams News: Cleared to start Monday
Williams (hamstring) is listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams initially appeared set to come off the bench in his return from a 16-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, but Rahbar relays that the Thunder had a transcription error in their announced starting lineup. The 24-year-old will in fact return to his usual starting slot at small forward, though he's expected to operate with a minutes restriction in his first game since Feb. 11.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 186 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 177 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 177 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1212 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More