Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Williams totaled 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 131-113 victory over Chicago.

Williams bounced back after posting a seven-point dud (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in the loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, and now he's scored exactly 18 points in two of his three outings since returning from his hamstring injury. Look for Williams to continue operating as one of the main secondary options on offense behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. From a volume perspective, it's worth noting that his 16 shot attempts were his highest since he took 17 against the Lakers on Feb. 9.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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