Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Comes close to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Williams racked up 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show with his impressive 35-point performance, Williams made his presence felt as well and ended just two assists away from a double-double. Firmly entrenched as the Thunder's second-best option on offense, Williams does more than just put up points on the board, and his versatility is a huge plus for fantasy managers as well. He's averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of December.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now