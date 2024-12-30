Jalen Williams News: Comes close to triple-double
Williams racked up 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 130-106 victory over the Grizzlies.
Even though Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stole the show with his impressive 35-point performance, Williams made his presence felt as well and ended just two assists away from a double-double. Firmly entrenched as the Thunder's second-best option on offense, Williams does more than just put up points on the board, and his versatility is a huge plus for fantasy managers as well. He's averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of December.
