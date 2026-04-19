Jalen Williams News: Comfortable performance Sunday
Williams ended with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 119-84 victory over Phoenix in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Williams put together an impressive stat line, getting it done on both ends of the floor. After a season riddled with injuries, it was good to see Williams back to his best. Given how dominant Oklahoma City has been this season, a healthy Williams is certainly a scary thought for any potential opponents. Look for him to continue his strong play when the two teams meet again Wednesday.
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