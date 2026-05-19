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Jalen Williams News: Drops 26 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Williams closed with 26 points (11-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 122-115 double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams returned to action after missing the previous six games due to a hamstring injury. Despite the layoff, he appeared as close to 100 percent as you might expect, logging a whopping 37.3 minutes. Despite the loss, Williams' productivity was a huge positive for the Thunder. Now trailing the series 1-0, Oklahoma City will look to wrestle back momentum when the two teams clash again in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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