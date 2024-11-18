Jalen Williams News: Drops 27 on Dallas

Williams racked up 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Mavericks.

The third-year forward continues to make an impact at the offensive end of the court. Williams has scored 20 or more points in seven of 10 games so far in November, averaging 22.3 points, 6.1 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks on the month while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor and 46.9 percent (23-for-49) from long distance. With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) both currently sidelined, Williams has been pressed into duty as an undersized center, but he's been rising to the challenge on defense -- nine of his 14 blocks on the season have come in five contests since Holmgren was injured.