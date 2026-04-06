Jalen Williams News: Goes for 15 points

Williams ended with 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 win over Utah.

Williams was limited to just 26 minutes in a blowout win for OKC, but the star forward should continue to see regular playing time in the final week of the regular season just to be as ready as possible for the postseason. Williams returned from a hamstring injury March 23 and has played six games since then, averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The main priority for the Thunder is to have Williams as healthy as possible for the upcoming playoff run, but from a fantasy perspective, his numbers have been a disappointment compared to his All-Star campaign in 2024-25.