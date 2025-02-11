Jalen Williams News: Highly efficient in blowout win

Williams amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 137-101 win over New Orleans.

Williams took advantage of all 25 minutes he played in Monday's blowout win against the Pelicans. The up-and-comer filled up the stat sheet with an efficient performance, missing only one of his four attempts from deep while grabbing five rebounds, five assists and two steals.