Williams registered 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 victory over the Nuggets.

Williams was able to log a full workload despite suffering an ankle injury in the preseason. However, the 23-year-old forward recorded more turnovers (five) than assists (three). Still, Williams was able to make a strong defensive impact in the Thunder's victory.