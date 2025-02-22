Jalen Williams News: Just misses double-double Friday
Williams recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 130-107 win over the Jazz.
Had the game been more competitive -- OKC led by 21 points going into halftime and leaned more heavily on their bench in the second half -- Williams might have come away with his fourth double-double of the season, and first since Dec. 29. The third-year forward has been his usual productive self since missing the first two games of February with a sore wrist, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.3 steals over the last seven contests while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.
