Jalen Williams News: Leading scorer in win

Williams recorded a game-high 27 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 121-109 win over the Raptors.

The third-year forward scored at least 24 points for the fifth time in his last six appearances, and he appears to be fully recovered from the wrist issue that sidelined him for two contests at the beginning of February. Williams has drained at least one three-pointers in 10 straight outings, a stretch in which he's averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 threes. Williams has seen career-high shot volume so far in 2024-25, but his usage could begin to decline now that Chet Holmgren (hip) is back on the court.