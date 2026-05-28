Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Limited in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Williams posted one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist across 10 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams was limited to just 10 minutes, returning from a three-game absence due to a recurring hamstring injury. While it was encouraging to see him back on the floor, it is clear that Williams is far from 100 percent. Thursday's loss means the two teams will face off for the final time in Game 7, slated for Saturday in Oklahoma City. If Williams is cleared to play, the hope would be that he can have more of an impact, even if it is in limited minutes.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 28
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 28
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 28
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago