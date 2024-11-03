Jalen Williams News: Makes two-way impact Saturday

Williams totaled 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 victory over the Clippers.

Williams has been a consistent scoring option for the Thunder this season, but he's firmly settled as the third alternative behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. The efficiency could use some improvement, though, as Williams is shooting only a 42.7 percent from the field while averaging 17.5 points per contest.