Jalen Williams News: Muted performance in loss

Williams closed with 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

After dropping 40 points in Game 5, Williams failed to have the same impact offensively in Game 6. The Santa Clara product had his lowest point total of the series, as the Thunder were unable to hold off the Pacers from extending the Finals to a Game 7. Prior to Thursday's game in Indiana, Williams was averaging 25.8 points across five games.