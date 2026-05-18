Jalen Williams News: No strict minutes cap for return
Williams (hamstring) won't have a strict minutes limit for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.
Williams is set to return from a six-game absence with a left hamstring strain Monday, and it sounds like he'll be able to handle close to a normal workload if needed. The expectation is that Ajay Mitchell is heading to the bench for Game 1, while Williams' presence is also likely to eat into the playing time of both Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe.
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