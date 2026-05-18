Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: No strict minutes cap for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Williams (hamstring) won't have a strict minutes limit for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

Williams is set to return from a six-game absence with a left hamstring strain Monday, and it sounds like he'll be able to handle close to a normal workload if needed. The expectation is that Ajay Mitchell is heading to the bench for Game 1, while Williams' presence is also likely to eat into the playing time of both Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago