Jalen Williams News: Not listed on injury report
Williams (eye) is not listed on the injury report and will be available for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Williams didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to an apparent eye injury, but his absence from Thursday's injury report suggests the star forward shouldn't have any limitations playing Friday. Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now