Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Williams (eye) is not listed on the injury report and will be available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Williams didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's win over the Warriors due to an apparent eye injury, but his absence from Thursday's injury report suggests the star forward shouldn't have any limitations playing Friday. Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now