Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Williams (hip) is available for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Thunder rested most of their regular starters in the final games of the regular season after locking up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but Williams should be ready to handle his regular workload as one of the Thunder's go-to players offensively alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in the regular season while earning an All-Star nod for the first time in his career.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
