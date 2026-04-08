Jalen Williams News: Not listed on injury report
Williams (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, Williams will return to action Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's blowout win over the Lakers. With the star forward set to return to the lineup, Ajay Mitchell is expected to retreat to the second unit. Williams has averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?9 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 2910 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1821 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1722 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More