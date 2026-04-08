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Jalen Williams News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:58pm

Williams (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

As expected, Williams will return to action Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday's blowout win over the Lakers. With the star forward set to return to the lineup, Ajay Mitchell is expected to retreat to the second unit. Williams has averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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