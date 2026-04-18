Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Not listed on report for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Williams (hamstring) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against Phoenix.

Williams sat out the Thunder's last two regular-season games due to right hamstring injury management but is ready for the start of the playoffs. The star forward averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes per game over his final five regular-season appearances.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
20 days ago