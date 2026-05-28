Jalen Williams News: Not starting in Game 6
Williams (hamstring) won't start in Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Williams is officially cleared to suit up Thursday after missing the last three games. However, with Jared McCain remaining in the starting lineup, it's unknown how much action Williams will see from the bench in Game 6.
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