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Jalen Williams News: Not starting in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 5:14pm

Williams (hamstring) won't start in Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is officially cleared to suit up Thursday after missing the last three games. However, with Jared McCain remaining in the starting lineup, it's unknown how much action Williams will see from the bench in Game 6.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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