Jalen Williams News: Pours in 22 points

Williams supplied 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 loss to Houston.

Williams got back above 20 points after failing to reach that threshold over the last two games. The Santa Clara product continues to excel in Oklahoma City's offense with superlative rebound and assist numbers to accompany his season average of 21.5 points per game. He's also one of the Thunder's best defensive players, averaging 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.