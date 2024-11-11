Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Puts up 20 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Williams produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to Golden State.

Williams was one of two Oklahoma City players who scored at least 20 points in this loss, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the other one. Expect Williams to embrace an even bigger role on offense in the coming weeks since Chet Holmgren (hip) is set to miss several weeks.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
