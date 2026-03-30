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Jalen Williams News: Puts up 22 points vs. NYK

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Williams provided 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-100 victory over the Knicks.

Williams got off to a slow start and didn't score in the first quarter, but he got hot as the game progressed and delivered his best scoring mark since returning to the lineup after a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 16 games in a row between Feb. 12 and March 21. Williams has scored at least 18 points in three of his four appearances since returning to the lineup while shooting 50 percent from the floor, but just 22.2 percent from deep, in that span.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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