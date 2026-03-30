Jalen Williams News: Puts up 22 points vs. NYK
Williams provided 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-100 victory over the Knicks.
Williams got off to a slow start and didn't score in the first quarter, but he got hot as the game progressed and delivered his best scoring mark since returning to the lineup after a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 16 games in a row between Feb. 12 and March 21. Williams has scored at least 18 points in three of his four appearances since returning to the lineup while shooting 50 percent from the floor, but just 22.2 percent from deep, in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1812 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1713 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1713 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Williams See More