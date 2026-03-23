Jalen Williams News: Scores 18 in return
Williams totaled 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 20 minutes in Monday's 123-103 win over the 76ers.
Williams made his return from a 16-game absence due to a right hamstring strain and turned in an effective performance in a wire-to-wire win. It's been a frustrating year for the 24-year-old, with injuries limiting him to just 27 games thus far. He entered Monday's contest averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals -- solid marks, though that scoring average would be the forward's lowest since his 2022-23 rookie campaign. The priority for the Thunder is ensuring Williams is healthy and at his best come the postseason as the team aims to capture back-to-back championships.
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