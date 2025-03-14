Jalen Williams News: Set to play against Detroit

Williams (hip) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Pistons.

Despite Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault saying earlier in the week that Williams does not have a return timetable due to a right hip strain, it appears that the star forward will return to action Saturday after missing just one contest. Williams should reclaim his starting spot from Aaron Wiggins and has averaged 22.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes across his previous 10 outings.