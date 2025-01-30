Jalen Williams News: Solid outing in loss
Williams amassed 26 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Warriors.
Williams joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe as the only Thunder players to score in double figures in Wednesday's loss to the Warriors for Oklahoma City, combining for 95 points. The 23-year-old rising star finished with 26 points, the 12th time this season he's scored that total or more for the Thunder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now