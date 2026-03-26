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Jalen Williams News: Struggles with shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 6:49am

Williams chipped in seven points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the Celtics.

Williams was playing just his second game since missing multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, and he had a rough performance against one of the league's best defenses. Williams was coming off an 18-point performance in the win over the 76ers on Monday, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about one subpar game. Williams' goal is simple -- he needs to shake off the rust and be as healthy as possible with the playoffs right around the corner. In the process, though, he should continue to operate as the Thunder's No. 2 option on offense, giving him a decent floor on most slates going forward.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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