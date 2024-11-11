Jalen Williams News: Stuffs stat sheet in victory

Williams contributed 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 134-128 victory over the Clippers.

With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) both out, Williams served as the Thunder's starting center while standing at 6-foot-5. The 23-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (45), and Williams also racked up a team-high eight rebounds. With both of the club's big men expected to miss significant time, the Thunder will likely continue to experiment with the small-ball starting five. The star forward has proven his worth as a tenacious defender, though he has also accumulated seven games with 20-plus points through 11 regular-season outings.