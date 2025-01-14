Jalen Williams News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Williams finished Tuesday's 118-102 victory over Philadelphia with 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block over 34 minutes.
Williams recorded his 23rd outing with 20-plus points, and he has been a fairly consistent scorer while reaching double figures in each of his 39 regular-season appearances. The 23-year-old also posted a team-high mark in steals, and he has racked up multiple steals in 22 games thus far. The third-year pro is on pace to average career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (5.2), steals (1.8), blocks (0.7) and minutes (32.4).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now