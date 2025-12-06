It's been a steady start to the season for Williams, who now has four games under his belt. He continues to deliver balanced production but has crossed the 20-point threshold only once in those four outings. It remains to be seen if he will return to the 21.6 points per game he averaged last year with the team getting improved scoring from Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell. Williams collected a season-best eight boards against the Mavericks, picking up the slack for the injured Isaiah Hartenstein (calf).