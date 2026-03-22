Jalen Williams News: Will play Monday
Williams (hamstring) will play Monday versus the 76ers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Williams hasn't played since mid-February, so he'll likely have some minutes restrictions as he eases back into things. His return will likely result in less playing time for Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. Williams is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.
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