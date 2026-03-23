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Jalen Williams News: Will start after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams is listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

It initially looked as though Williams would be deployed off the bench in his return from a right hamstring strain, but Rahbar states there was an error in the team's announced starting lineup. Williams will indeed return to his starting small forward slot, which bumps Cason Wallace back to a reserve role.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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