Jalen Williams headshot

Jalen Williams News: Will start for Team Kenny

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 6:44pm

Williams will start for Kenny's Young Stars against Chuck's Global Stars in the first game of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams was named to his first All-Star Game, and he'll face off against teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the first round of the tournament. Williams is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 32.6 minutes per game this season.

Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
