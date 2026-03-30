Jalen Wilson Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Wilson (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
After sitting out Sunday's win over the Kings, Wilson is likely to return from an illness Tuesday. The forward is trending up a bit recently, averaging 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.9 minutes per contest in his last seven games (one start). Wilson's expected return is likely to leave fewer minutes available to E.J. Liddell and Chaney Johnson in the frontcourt.
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