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Jalen Wilson Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Wilson (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, CJ reports.

Wilson popped up on Sunday's injury report due to an illness, and he saw he status go from probable to questionable before eventually being scratched. Terance Mann and Ochai Agbaji are slated for more minutes due to Wilson's absence. Wilson's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hornets.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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