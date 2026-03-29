Jalen Wilson Injury: Not playing Sunday
Wilson (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, CJ reports.
Wilson popped up on Sunday's injury report due to an illness, and he saw he status go from probable to questionable before eventually being scratched. Terance Mann and Ochai Agbaji are slated for more minutes due to Wilson's absence. Wilson's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hornets.
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