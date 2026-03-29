Jalen Wilson Injury: Now listed as questionable

Wilson (illness) has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Sacramento.

Wilson carried a probable tag earlier in the day, although it appears he's moving in the wrong direction. The 25-year-old has averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.2 steals across 17.6 minutes in March (nine games), one of his best stretches of the campaign. If Wilson doesn't suit up, Ochai Agbaji and Terance Mann could see more action.