Jalen Wilson Injury: Questionable again

Wilson (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Wilson missed the win over the Suns on Wednesday due to right calf tightness, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Given all of Brooklyn's injuries, Wilson held a consistent role in the rotation, playing at least 33 minutes in three of his last four appearances. During that stretch, Wilson averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game.