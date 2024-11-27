Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Wilson Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Wilson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to calf tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Wilson is a late addition to the injury report, and it seems he'll be a game-time decision for this contest. The second-year forward started in Monday's win over the Warriors and finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes.

