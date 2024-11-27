Jalen Wilson Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday
Wilson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns due to calf tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Wilson is a late addition to the injury report, and it seems he'll be a game-time decision for this contest. The second-year forward started in Monday's win over the Warriors and finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes.
