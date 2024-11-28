Jalen Wilson Injury: Remains questionable
Wilson (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Wilson missed the win over the Suns on Wednesday due to right calf tightness, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. That said, his availability status shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, as Wilson isn't a player worth targeting outside of the very deep formats.
