Jalen Wilson Injury: Remains questionable

Published on November 28, 2024

Wilson (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.

Wilson missed the win over the Suns on Wednesday due to right calf tightness, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. That said, his availability status shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, as Wilson isn't a player worth targeting outside of the very deep formats.

