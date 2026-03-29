Jalen Wilson Injury: Working through illness
Wilson (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.
The illness appears to be new for the third-year pro since he wasn't listed on Saturday's initial injury report. He's currently trending toward being available for Sunday's game, though his status will need to be monitored leading up to the 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff.
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