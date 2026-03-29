Jalen Wilson headshot

Jalen Wilson Injury: Working through illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Wilson (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

The illness appears to be new for the third-year pro since he wasn't listed on Saturday's initial injury report. He's currently trending toward being available for Sunday's game, though his status will need to be monitored leading up to the 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff.

Jalen Wilson
Brooklyn Nets
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